No suspects in theft of church statue

GUYSBOROUGH: The RCMP said there are no suspects in the theft of a religious statue from a church in Guysborough County.

On May 17, Guysborough County District RCMP said they responded to a report of a break-in at a church on Narrow Lake Road in Giants Lake. They said officers learned that the break-in occurred sometime between midnight on May 13 and 12:45 p.m. on May 17.

“We have not identified any persons of interest and we are asking that the public contact us if they have any information,” Cpl. Chris Marshall emailed The Reporter.

According to an RCMP press release issued on May 30, investigations determined that access to the church was gained by damaging the back door, and during the break-in, a four-foot statue of Saint Theresa was stolen.

“Nothing else was taken or stolen from the church,” Marshall added. “The statue would have both monetary and sentimental value to the church and the parishioners.”