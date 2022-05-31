SYDNEY: An oyster hatchery that will help combat a damaging parasite received federal and provincial funding.

In a press release issued on May 27, the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia announced funding for the Verschuren Centre for Sustainability in Energy and the Environment (the Centre) through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF).

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway and Nova Scotia’s Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Steve Craig confirmed a total contribution of over $2 million to help the Verschuren Centre with the development of a land-based oyster hatchery. The federal government will provide 70 per cent of the funding, with 30 per cent coming from the Atlantic provinces, they noted.

“As a proud resident and representative of Cape Breton, I am deeply appreciative of the work that the Verschuren Centre will undertake to help revive a once vital and thriving community-based industry,” Kelloway said. “Gathering together for a meal of fresh seafood – including oysters – is a tradition for many Nova Scotians, and I look forward to the day when Bras d’Or Lake oysters are part of that tradition once again.”

Beth Mason, President and CEO of the Verschuren Centre, emailed The Reporter to confirm that the current modular unit will start their facilities.

“Atlantic Fisheries Fund support for this project will truly deliver community and industry benefits to lease holders in the Bras D’Or Lake Biosphere,” she said in the release. “The revitalization of this key shellfish sector – through a novel mitigation strategy, seed nursery and hatchery – will enrich this world renowned jewel for all who live, work and depend upon it for their livelihood.”

Once open, the federal and provincial governments said the hatchery will prepare brood stock and provide healthy seed, followed by facility decontamination of equipment and water, which prevents unnecessary spread of MSX (an oyster parasite) between oyster aquaculture sites.

Via email, Rod Beresford, Research Fellow at the Verschuren Centre and Associate Professor at Cape Breton University, wrote that there are long-term plans for the hatchery.

“We haven’t decided on a specific location for the oyster hatchery yet,” he wrote. “The system will likely be containerized so that it will have some possible mobility to various locations, but we haven’t exactly decided on those specifics yet.”

Funding for the project helps address two of the main priorities for oyster growers in Nova Scotia for the past 15 years: finding a way to address concerns and the spread of MSX and a lack of oyster seed, the governments noted.

“This investment is a positive step to re-establishing a strong local oyster industry in Cape Breton,” Craig said. “It will help the Nova Scotia seafood industry remain safe and sustainable and provide top-quality seafood products to the world. We are excited to join with our federal and industry partners in these important investments.”

According to the governments, the lab-based process established at the centre will reduce parasite prevalence and intensity in MSX infected oysters resulting in almost zero mortality. The governments hope that healthy, parasite-free oyster larvae from the centre will allow the once rich oyster industry on the Bras d’Or Lake to rebuild and return much needed economic stability to the local community.

“The parasite is a protozoan (microscopic organism) and the details of how it grows (other than it replicates once inside the oyster and eventually displaces all of the tissues), how it infects, and similar biology is not very well understood,” Beresford wrote. “One of the many reasons it has been such a challenge here and in other places in the US. The initial oyster mortalities were in excess of 90 per cent in some locations, but over the past 20 years there seems to be some evidence for that being variable from location to location and from year to year – so it’s quite a challenge to generalize. When it first appeared, 2001-02, it resulted in catastrophic losses, but also in those places that had not yet suffered dying/dead oysters, they were unable to move their product to try and prevent any kind of disease transmission/transfer/movement to other locations.”

The oyster industry on the Bras d’Or Lake has been devastated by the MSX parasite, the government said, noting that at one time Bras d’Or Lake accounted for approximately 80 per cent of oyster landings in Nova Scotia. “The Atlantic Fisheries Fund is enabling innovative ways to harvest, process and deliver high-quality, sustainably sourced fish and seafood from the commercial fisheries and aquaculture sectors,” said federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray. “The exciting work happening at the Verschuren Centre is key to the revitalization of a once thriving oyster industry in the Bras d’Or Lake, and a welcome infusion of high-quality oyster into Nova Scotia’s fish and seafood sector.”