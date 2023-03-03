While there have been some accomplishments and issues addressed, judging by recent data, the health care system remains in a very bad place.

Late last month, the Official Opposition criticized the jump in the number of Nova Scotians looking for a family doctor, as well as the cost of hiring travel nurses.

According to a press release issued on Feb. 14 by Nova Scotia Health (NSH), more than 27,000 people signed up for the Need a Family Practice Registry in the past 12 months, a 35 per cent increase. They said the number jumps to 40 per cent for people who joined the registry so far in 2023, noting that as of Feb. 1, there were 133,595 people on the list.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said the lack of primary care is at the root of the health care crisis.

Noting that the provincial government has to find new ways to ensure people can see a doctor or nurse practitioner when they need one and remain connected over the long term, Chender pointed out that Prince Edward Island is modernizing primary health care by building patient medical homes. She said the government needs to shift to collaborative care clinics and expand on the success of collaborative emergency clinics to ensure more Nova Scotians have access to the care they need.

NDP Health spokesperson Susan Leblanc said collaborative emergency clinics gave local communities consistent access to overnight emergency care, and same-day or next-day primary care.

Recalling how the premier campaigned on a promise to fix health care and blamed previous governments, Liberal leader Zach Churchill told The Reporter that problems in the sector have worsened under the current government.

In addition to overwhelmed emergency departments, Churchill said vacancy levels are higher and surgery waitlists are getting longer. He said the number of Nova Scotians that need a family doctor “has never been this high.”

Churchill said the Progressive Conservatives have spent millions of dollars more on health care but don’t have a plan to deal with the root challenges the system is facing.

The Leader of the Official Opposition recommended putting money into frontline care to help the working conditions of medical staff. He suggested nurses should be paid more to keep them in Nova Scotia.

Until more health care professionals can be found and more vacancies filled, Churchill said the province will have a hard time “climbing out of this hole.”

During a session of the Nova Scotia Legislature’s health committee on Feb. 14, Tracy Barbrick, associate deputy minister of the Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care said the province spent millions, since the fall of 2021, to hire travel nurses to work in long-term care homes.

Department spokesperson Khalehla Perrault said the figure of $30 million that Barbrick originally quoted to the committee “is an older estimate.” She said $45 million was spent on travel nurses since the fall of 2021.

Noting that at this time last year, there were hundreds of beds closed due to staffing and now there are seven, Perrault also acknowledged that the use of travel staff is a stop gap measure until the workforce stabilizes.

Calling it a race to the bottom between provinces, Churchill said travel nurses are not a sustainable solution and are contributing to the nurse shortage. He said the province is paying to recruit and retain nurses from one hand, while paying for travel nurses from the other hand.

Because of the shortage in health care professionals around North America, Churchill said the provinces “are trying to poach staff from each other” to fill the need. He said premiers should be working together and this province needs to be “smarter with the dollars that we’re spending.”

Perrault responded that the province recently recorded the 1,000th student to sign up for a Continuing Care Assistant program as a result of free tuition and book support, and the province is “on track to reach the goal of 2,000 CCA students over two years.”

The NSH maintained that health care options are expanding for Nova Scotians who do not yet have a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

NSH said people can receive more health care services at their local pharmacies. They noted that pharmacists can provide free prescription renewals, vaccines, contraception, and assessment and treatment of common conditions like shingles and tick bites. At 12 pharmacies in the province, Nova Scotians can get a wider number of services where pharmacists will hold clinics and deliver expanded treatment to patients for free. The number of participating pharmacies is expected to double in the spring, the NSH said.

At Lawtons Pharmacist Walk-in Clinic Plus, a nurse practitioner and pharmacists work as a team to provide primary care at drug stores in New Glasgow, Truro, New Minas, and Lower Sackville, said NSH.

Those in need can call 811 to receive confidential health care advice from a registered nurse, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, NSH noted.

Nova Scotians can also access mobile primary clinics, said NSH. Over the past four months, they said 35 mobile clinics have provided services in communities across the province where there is an identified need, assisting approximately 3,500 Nova Scotians.

Another option is attending after-hours clinics that provide non-emergency appointments with a primary care provider in Berwick, Bridgewater, and Wolfville, said NSH.

Patients can go to one of the urgent treatment centres located in five communities for non-emergency appointments with a primary care provider (Annapolis Royal, Pugwash, Sydney Northside, Parrsboro, and Baddeck), said the NSH.

Those dealing with a mental health and addictions crisis can call 1-888-429-8167 24 hours a day, the NSH said, noting that mental health and addictions tools and resources are online at: www.mhahelpns.ca.

Minister of Health and Wellness Michelle Thompson said the province is “growing at an unprecedented rate and the demand for health care is growing with it.” She said the numbers of people requiring the Need a Family Practice registry make it clear that the old way of doings things won’t cut it anymore.

Thompson said her government is implementing long-term reforms on educating, recruiting and retaining health care professionals, and there are “new avenues” available to Nova Scotians looking to access primary health care services, such as VirtualCareNS.

Noting that the long-term stress on the health care system did not emerge overnight and will take time to fix, Thompson said the province’s commitment “remains consistent,” and the government “will do whatever it takes to solve these structural challenges.”

No one is questioning this government’s commitment to repairing the system, after all, it was one of PC’s main promises during the last election, and arguably, helped get them elected.

The government has spent a lot of money, and time, on health care, but despite their best efforts, more Nova Scotians are looking for doctors exposing gaps in the system, while the province is spending more on travel nurses to plug holes in health care.

As Churchill stated, if spending money solved the problems, they would no longer exist, but they do, and they appear to be worsening.

Perhaps this is the bottom of the trend, and from here, things will start to improve, noticeably, in health care.

Hopefully this is the case because Nova Scotians deserve to see more success given the large investments that have been made, and those promised in the years to come.