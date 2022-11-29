Community Santa Claus parade returns to the Town of Antigonish By Drake Lowthers - November 29, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Santa Claus waves to children who waited for him to arrive down Antigonish’s Main Street on Nov. 27. Photos by Drake LowthersThis young firefighter walked alongside one of the local fire departments during the Antigonish Santa Claus parade on Nov. 27. Christmas lights glisten as floats made their way down Main Street in Antigonish. Holna Farms handed out reindeer feed to the children in attendance at Antigonish’s Santa Claus parade. The young and the young at heart welcomed Santa Claus along Main Street in Antigonish on Nov. 27. This truck, driven by Antigonish Town Councillors Mary Farrell and Andrew Murray, was covered top to bottom in Christmas lights. Children wave from the back of a float during the Antigonish Santa Claus parade. Spiderman is seen wearing a festive necklace of Christmas lights. An inflatable snowman is seen on one float. A Christmas tree gives kids high fives. While many floats featured people, this one for a snowmobile club had an inflatable dog on the back of a snowmobile.