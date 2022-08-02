ANTIGONISH: Alycia Bower cried for an hour straight.

Her tears of joy came after finding out she had been approved to move into the affordable living complex on Appleseed Drive in Antigonish in January.

“My purpose this morning is to express to you how invaluable this investment and this initiative is,” Bower, the mother of a 13-year-old son said. “And how powerful it’s been on my son’s and my life.”

Years ago, it was only a vision of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society (AAHS) before it was made a reality through assistance from all three levels of government.

On July 19, AAHS hosted an official opening of the 12-unit living complex across from Antigonish Education Centre to show what can be built when people work together as a community.

Bower, who is also a student, explained her struggle in finding a place to live that not only that she could afford but that also felt like home.

“Fifteen is the amount of places I’ve been before I was accepted here; seven of those are me being evicted or leaving because I couldn’t afford the rent. Making sure my son had a healthy diet and basic necessities was my first priority,” she said. “Three of those times I’ve had to renege on school because I didn’t have proper housing and stability in place. And four represents the number of times I’ve had to stay with family because I had no place to live.”

Bower advised she learned about the complex through community word-of-mouth and decided to take a leap of faith and applied.

“From the application process to the selection process to now, I’ve always felt heard and seen, where as in other interviewing processes I’ve always felt judged, belittled or misunderstood,” she said. “Here, my past misfortunes have not played a factor. I feel a part of something here; it gives me a sense of family outside of family and it gives me a sense of security.”

The Chairperson of AAHS, Rachel MacFarlane advised with their affordable rent, it has freed up financial resources for their tenants to return to school, assist with job training and even provided opportunities for children’s and adults’ recreation.

“In a small, rural community, building 26 non-profit, affordable, environmentally efficient apartments in 5 years is no mean feat,” MacFarlane said. “Today, as we all face rising prices, our tenants are better able to make ends meet. We’re able to develop new housing because of the high level of support we have.”

The Government of Canada invested $2.4 million in the complex, while the Province of Nova Scotia contributed $350,000 and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish provided $100,000 and sold the parcel of land to AAHS for $1.

The Appleseed Drive project features a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units for people with low to moderate-incomes and features a community room and an outdoor space for gardening.

Central Nova MP and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser advised housing is a major priority for the federal government and he’s pleased the provincial and municipal government share that priority to support local residents.

“These kind of projects are no brainers. When I see opportunities to make an investment when the cost of actually making the investment is cheaper than the coat of ignoring the problem, you have to move forward,” Fraser said. “This is the kind of thing that breeds generational increases of population health and makes me extremely proud to be from here to see this come out of our community.”

Pat Dunn, provincial minister of communities, culture, tourism and heritage suggested the project in Antigonish is another step towards ensuring Nova Scotians have access to safe and affordable housing.

“There’s no question in recent years it’s become harder and harder for people to find a place to live on a price they can afford,” Dunn said. “There’s no question we need to address this problem, and we need to work together on solutions and this project is a great example of how all levels of government and community partners are working together.”

Construction began in 2021 and was completed in early 2022; immediately following construction, tenants of all 12 units moved in.

“If the last two to three years have taught us anything, it’s the importance of housing,” MacFarlane said. “Not only for the individual’s and family’s wellbeing but for the health of our entire community.”