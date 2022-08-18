PORT HAWKESBURY: Growing up in Point Tupper, Wayne Reynolds learned many important lessons, including the value of giving back.

He carried, and practiced, that principle throughout his life as a second-to-none builder, who left an indelible mark on Port Hawkesbury and the surrounding area.

Reynolds, a power engineer with the former Stora Forest Industries for more than 34 years, passed away Aug. 4.

He was 72.

“We are poorer for having lost Wayne, but richer for having had him in our community,” Adam Cooke tells The Reporter.

The pair met on stage as performers and contributors to the Under the Map Theatre Company. Reynolds was one of the founders of the Strait area troupe.

Noting that Reynolds was “extremely loyal to the core,” Cooke praises him for his immense talent, including his ability to play a variety of roles.

“Wayne had great energy,” he says, noting how Reynolds warmly welcomed newcomers to the Under the Map family.

He also brought that ‘great energy’ and an incredible passion for acting to the screen, including a role in Margaret’s Museum, the feature film starring Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Welsh, which was adapted from the best-selling book The Glace Bay Miners’ Museum penned by Sheldon Currie.

“It was amazing, he was so talented,” Makayla Reynolds, Wayne’s eldest grandchild says.

While noting that she watched the movie in recent days, she laughs that it took her a little while to find her beloved grandfather.

“He was such an amazing person,” she adds.

Makayla fondly remembers how he connected with everyone.

“He wasn’t shy, he was always joking with people,” the 18-year-old says.

She adds, “I really loved that about him.”

Makayla also experienced how her grandfather touched the lives of countless people through sport as a student with the Port Hawkesbury Judo Club, an organization of which Reynolds was a founding member more than 50 years ago. A second-degree black belt, he mentored and trained a bevy of students in the martial art.

As a competitor, he captured Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canadian championships in his division, while with the club he served as head instructor (club sensei), vice-president and president. A former president of Judo Nova Scotia and member of the Nova Scotia Boxing Authority, many of his athletes won Maritime, Canadian and Canada Games medals.

Reynolds also spent time as Atlantic region councillor and advisor to Judo Canada, advisor at the World Senior Judo Championship, volunteer at the World Judo Championships in Hamilton and a manager for Team Nova Scotia at the Canada Games.

In 2021, in recognition of his contributions to the Port Hawkesbury Judo Club and the sport, Reynolds was inducted into the Port Hawkesbury Sports Wall of Fame as a builder.

Along with judo, Reynolds was deeply involved in a variety of programs that benefitted young people, including time working with the 519 Stora Air Cadet Squadron in Port Hawkesbury. His volunteer time with cadets also fostered a relationship with Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, where he was a member for more than 40 years.

“That type of dedication is to be admired,” Cooke offers of Reynolds’ accomplishments as a community builder.

In retirement, Reynolds, further exploring his creativity, built a workshop. He launched Wooden Horseshoe Designs as a vehicle for his woodworking creations.

Although his passion for service was unwavering, it always finished second to his love and dedication to family, including as a doting father and grandfather.

“He made everything a big deal,” Makayla says, adding that her grandfather was “always there for us.”

She remembers how he once made her a medal for being the top jumper off the swing on Crandall Road; it remains one of her most special keepsakes.

Not that any affirmation was required, his love for his family was cemented during a celebration of life for Reynolds on Aug. 7

“He talked a lot about you,” Makayla says proudly of a common refrain from people as they shared stories of her grandfather.

Since his passing, she has started a search for one other on-screen credit for her grandfather, an appearance in a music video featuring Canadian icons The Tragically Hip. She notes he never mentioned the tune, which has complicated the search.

“I can’t wait to find it,” Makayla says.