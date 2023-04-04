PORT HAWKESBURY: The head coach of the Quad County Whitecaps says despite coming up short in the Atlantic Championship game, falling short to the Metro West Force Warriors by one goal, the team has so much to be proud of.

The Nova Scotia Provincial Champions Warriors defeated the Whitecaps 3-2, after scoring the go-ahead goal with a little more than one minute left in the final period.

“What a weekend we had. We played Thursday evening against PEI and Lost 4-1. The girls let their nerves get the best of them; there was a lot of hype with the opening ceremonies before the game,” Brittany Morrell told The Reporter. “After that game, we worked hard on the girls mental game. They played a lot better on Friday and we came out with a win and an overtime loss which gave us four points.”

Photo by Mary Hankey

Coming into Saturday, the Whitecaps played SEFHA Fury to make it to the championship.

“Tessa MacKinnon started in net for us and had a great game,” Morrell said. “We came out on top with a win sending us to the final on Sunday. We were beyond excited.”

One of the Whitecaps forwards, Shawnn Richards, was named top forward at the awards banquet on April 1.

“It was a true testament to how well our fore-check was doing,” Morrell said. “I truly believe that when a player on a team is given an award, it shows how well the team plays together.”

With close to 100 female hockey players under the age of 13 and their families from across the Atlantic provinces embarking on Port Hawkesbury, Angie MacEachern, one of the organizers from the Whitecaps organization, said the only way the weekend could have gone better would have been if they took the gold.

“It’s still hard to believe, the weekend was great, so great to see the Civic Centre just packed,” MacEachern told The Reporter on April 3. “Yesterday afternoon was unreal the feeling in that building. It was awesome, it was really, really awesome.”

The appearance of Premier Tim Houston at the banquet, she said, was a highlight of the weekend.

“It was very special, it really added a lot to the evening,” MacEachern said. “It was great to have him there, he said a few words, and gave out some awards for us, it was really good to have him there, and it was great for the girls.”

In the championship game, the head coach said she was bursting with pride over how her young team played.

“The Civic Center was packed and loud,” Morrell said. “The support we had all weekend from our Whitecaps community from all over the Quad Counties was amazing to see and they were certainly treated to a very entertaining and exciting game.”

Going into the third period, the Warriors scored 12-seconds in, and the Whitecaps fought back and tied it up soon after.

“About a minute left in the game, the Warriors won it with a lucky bounce for them. We deserved to win, we certainly dominated the whole game,” Morrell said. “I kept my teams’ heads held high. Being one of the top two teams in all of Atlantic Canada is not something to hang your head over. It’s really too bad that in order to get a silver medal, we have to lose a game.”

Photo by Mary Hankey

Abi Kelly from the Metro West Force Warriors, and #9 Maddison MacEachern, from the Quad County Whitecaps, scramble for control of the puck in the gold medal game of the U13 AAA Female Atlantic Hockey tournament. The Warriors scored in the last minute of the game for a 3–2 win over the Whitecaps.

After their silver medal finish, the Whitecaps went out to celebrate as a team, having so much to be proud of following the official wrap-up to their season.

MacEachern advised the support from the community was unreal over the weekend, right from Inverness, Richmond, Guysborough, and Antigonish counties.

“I’m pretty sure, every little Whitecap was in the building at some point over the weekend, cheering on the U13 girls, which was pretty cute,” she said. “Huge promotion for female hockey in our area, I’m hearing form the arena staff and community folk, it was one of the biggest crowds they ever saw there for a hockey game. That goes to tell female hockey has come a long way.”