Town helps out Paqtnkek Red Tribe Boxing Club

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town lent its support for a boxing club and an event scheduled for May.

As a result of a recommendation from the committee of the whole, Port Hawkesbury Town Council will support the Red Tribe Boxing event on May 14 in Port Hawkesbury by donating half of the venue rental costs.

Later during the March 1 regular monthly meeting, Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin said the Paqtnkek Red Tribe Boxing Club is looking for a letter of support from the town for the club.

“They’re applying for some provincial grant money, something to help the club along,” he told council.

Aucoin said the deadline is next week for the provincial grant, so the club needs a letter as soon as possible.

The Paqtnkek Red Tribe Boxing Club, which was established just under two years ago, is made up of approximately 30 people, with members from Antigonish, Paqtnkek, Mulgrave, Port Hawkesbury, Louisdale, and other communities spanning across the Strait area.

In addition to training their younger members in a competitive setting, the club teaches members to show to “show up” outside of the ring by providing them with the tools they need to navigate life.

Dale Bernard, who used to be a boxer himself, and now runs the club with Head Coach Thomas Julian, told The Reporter in January that it’s critical to help the youth on-and-off-reserve stay out of trouble; noting the “best part” is that participation is free and the club provides their members with boxing shoes, hand wraps, and mouthpieces.

For being such a new club, and one of the only ones in the immediate area, Bernard suggested they’ve taken some guidance from his brother Barry Bernard, who runs his own club in Eskasoni.

Bernard said the money fundraised by the club will go towards the cost of covering fees and equipment, to make access available for everyone.

Despite only being around for less than two years, the Paqtnkek Red Tribe Boxing Club is hoping to produce championship contenders in the years to come.