Richmond County undertakes boundary review

ARICHAT: After a contentious boundary review eight years ago that divided municipal council and led to years of upheaval, Richmond County is starting another process.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Dec. 20, councillors decided to have senior staff determine the costs associated with a review.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the municipality received correspondence from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board reminding that Richmond County is required to undertake a municipal boundary review board this year.

“The Municipal Government Act does require us to apply to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, in this coming year 2022, to confirm or to alter the number and boundaries, or polling districts, and the number of councillors in our municipality,” she explained. “The idea is we would study the number and boundaries of our polling districts; their fairness and reasonableness, and the number of councillors.”

Mombourquette said the UARB is recommending a two-step process; the first stage will decide the number of councillors, and the second phase will address the distribution of polling districts.

The UARB also recommends that public consultation must be undertaken; the type and extent of which can be decided by each municipality, Mombourquette noted.

“It’s a key part of the decision-making process,” she noted.

Once the review has been submitted, the clerk of the UARB will contact the municipality to schedule a public hearing, then the board issues a decision within 60 days of the hearing, the warden said, noting that council can hire a consultant or direct municipal staff to do the study.

When asked to provide background, CAO Don Marchand said the 2014 review decreased the number of councillors from 10 to five.

“The council decided that they didn’t want to change from 10; they wanted to maintain their 10 boundaries and their 10 councillors,” he explained. “The boundaries were changed, they incorporated basically two districts into one, and rearranged the boundaries a bit. I guess that was to ensure there was the right number of population per district.”

A 44-page decision released in May, 2016 rejected the municipality’s request to retain a 10-district model and declared that the only means of achieving voter parity in Richmond County was to establish a five-seat council, following a municipal boundary system proposed by independent advisors Stantec Consulting.

Signed by UARB vice-chair Roland Deveau and board members David Almon and Murray Doehler, who presided over a hearing on the issue on March 9, 2016 in Arichat, the decision points out that the municipality had not offered any proposals to redistribute voters within the existing 10-district alignment, despite repeated UARB requests to address the issue over 15 years.

While the number of councillors and districts is one subject, Mombourquette identified the need for boundary revisions in communities like Thibeauville, Grand Greve, and Lennox Passage.

In response to a question from Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson, the CAO said the decision whether to go with a mayoral system is not part of the boundary review.

If council wanted to increase the number of councillors, Marchand said it can hire a consultant and get estimates, which can be discussed at budget time.

Council agreed to defer the boundary review to budget deliberations.