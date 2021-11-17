HALIFAX: Provincial parks in the region have been seeing more and more people over the past five years, according to numbers from the provincial government.

In a press release issued last week, the province said more than one million visitors were welcomed at camping and day-use parks, while a “record number” of campers went to provincial campgrounds.

There are 20 camping parks and 109 day-use and beach parks in Nova Scotia, the province said. Provincial campgrounds logged 91,262 overnight stays, which represents a 13 per cent increase over the shorter camping season in 2020, the province said, noting that about 86 per cent of campers came from Nova Scotia, 13 per cent were from other parts of Canada, and about one per cent came from the United States.

“This was our busiest year yet with a record number of overnight stays,” spokesperson Steven Stewart told The Reporter. “We’re also seeing growth in shoulder seasons – early and late – and growth in reservations at each campground.”

According to numbers provided by the province, there were increases in visitation at all parks in the Strait area, with the exception of Boylston Provincial Park, which saw a 5.17 per cent drop from 2020 to 2021, despite seeing a 81.57 per cent climb between 2016 and 2021.

Whycocomagh Provincial Park saw an increase of 14.73 per cent from 2016 to 2021, and there was a 29.1 per cent hike from 2020 to 2021.

Battery Park in St. Peter’s saw a 14.21 per cent rise from last year, but between 2016 and 2021, there has been a 41.1 per cent increase in visitors to the Richmond County site.

The province said public health directives remained in place to ensure campers and visitors could enjoy and explore the parks safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As many Nova Scotians are staying closer to home during the pandemic, we’re seeing growing numbers of visitors to provincial parks,” Stewart noted. “Many Nova Scotians vacationed within the province again this summer, we believe they are discovering or re-discovering new experiences in the provincial park system. We are very encouraged by what we are seeing. It’s clear Nova Scotians value their provincial parks and all the opportunities they provide to get outside and enjoy time in nature.”

The province said all provincial parks, beaches and campgrounds are now closed. Parks are accessible but there is no access to washrooms or garbage receptacles, they said, noting that visitors are encouraged to pick up their garbage.

“We continue making infrastructure upgrades to improve the visitor experience and meet the needs of visitors,” Stewart added. “Upgrades have proven to increase attendance at provincial campgrounds. Adding more electrical and water service means people camping in RVs have access to more serviced sites and that keeps them camping longer.”