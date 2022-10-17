LOWER SOUTH RIVER: After drastically increasing compensation to a couple of Antigonish County landowners in June 2022, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) has ordered the province to pay the couple $784,488.79.

The new amount brings the total payout from the Province of Nova Scotia on the case to nearly $1.4 million.

From the original $70,000 that was awarded to Kevin Partridge and his common-law spouse Jane DeWolfe in 2019, the increase came as a result of the case being overturned in the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

The province has already provided the couple $595,000 in direct compensation for their losses, however, the new amount, according to the couple’s lawyer Gavin Giles of McInnes Cooper, covers legal and expert fees, along with related taxes.

“The statute that applies to these proceedings, but would not apply to proceedings if they were commenced today, would require the province to pay such reasonable expenses as have been occurred by the landowner who is engaged in a compensation process, through the UARB,” Giles told The Reporter in an interview on Oct. 14. “The $784,000 was simply the board’s assessment of what those reasonable expenses were. They included legal fees, HST, certain disbursements, and the expenses involving two experts, I think, that were retained by the landowners to assist in their presentation for their claim of damages.”

On Oct. 3, 2011, the province expropriated an easement over lands located at what is now known as 5 South Harbour Lane in Lower South River. The land was located on the east bank of the South River, which is downstream from and near a bridge on Highway 104, which spans the river.

The property is owned by Partridge, where he’s lived in a log home on the property with DeWolfe for over 40 years. Their claim related to the replacement of the old Highway 104 bridge and the construction and use of a temporary bridge.

Partridge operated a business on the land from 2008 to 2012, with the assistance of DeWolfe, under the name Roaming Restorations.

From Oct. 5, 2011 to Jan. 12, 2014, the claimants suggested there were nine flood events which they documented, four of which flooded their house.

The province contested virtually every aspect of their claim, and after a lengthy hearing involving 20 witnesses and a large number of documents, photographs, and videos, the UARB assessed the evidence and determined the property owners were entitled to compensation of $70,469.80.

However, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal disagreed and ordered the UARB to review the matter once again and to include flood damages.

After the UARB re-evaluated the matter, it was determined Partridge and DeWolfe would be entitled to damages of $210,000 for the loss of their business and $153,722 for the loss in value of their home, plus applicable interest from Oct. 29, 2011, onward.

Out of the additional $784,488.79, Giles explained approximately $500,000 will go toward legal fees, but highlighted a portion of the couple’s legal fees will be re-directed back to the plantiffs.

“We felt Kevin and Jane deserved more in-pocket compensation than what they received, quite frankly,” Giles said.

Partridge and DeWolfe have started to repair their home including the septic system, the roof, the floors, and mold remediation with some of the earlier compensation, but their lawyer noted they’re looking forward to finally putting this whole situation behind them.

“They’re not exactly spring chickens,” Giles said. “Not only did they have the litigation hanging over their heads for the better part of a decade, they had the construction and the flooding that they experienced numerous times. They have been attempting to get the province to be responsible with respect to its construction activities for well over 12 years.”

In 2019, Giles said the province introduced a new system of assessing costs in expropriation cases based on set fees per hour rather than the costs laid out by the lawyers and experts themselves.

If Partridge’s and DeWolfe’s claim had fallen under the new rules, according to Giles, they would have only received approximately $100,000 rather than the $784,488.79.

“Their entitlement to dollar-for-dollar recovery in terms of their expert fees and their disbursements would pretty well remain unchanged,” he said. “But their ability to obtain as significant award for their legal fees as they received, would have been compromised.”