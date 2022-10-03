GUYSBOROUGH COUNTY: Subsequent to the Department of Environment and Climate Change announcing three new approvals for pesticide spraying covering 2,306 hectares earlier this summer, a provincial group is protesting the spraying.

Two locations on the approved list are located within Guysborough County, one being on East River Road while the other is on Cornect Road, both in the community of Denver within the District of St. Mary’s.

As of Sept. 21, community-led protest camps have been established on or next to 10-out-of-12 proposed aerial herbicide spray sites in Annapolis, Digby and Kings Counties.

Communities from across the province are demanding an immediate suspension of aerial spraying on forested land and a moratorium in the future.

“Councillor’s and MLA’s phones are ringing off the hook,” Don’t Spray Us! Nova Scotia said in a release. “Regulatory failures and violations have been coming to light.”

On Sept. 20, Kings Municipal council joined by Annapolis Municipal council, asked the province for a moratorium on aerial spraying of glyphosate-based herbicide on forested land in Nova Scotia.

Approvals include specific terms and conditions that must be met, such as only spraying during a particular range of wind speeds, maintaining separation distances from water and notifying the public about spraying times.

While no one could speak on the location within Guysborough County, in Baxter’s Harbour, a homeowner discovered she had not been given the required notification that aerial herbicide spraying had been approved for a site closer than 500 meters from her home.

“Eventually the landowner was notified by Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change that they were cancelling the spray,” Laura Bright, a representative with Don’t Spray Us! said. “In Annapolis County, spraying was delayed after a local MLA discovered that the licensee, ARF Enterprises, had failed to comply with the notification requirements.”

According to Bright, ARF Enterprises Inc., is one of three companies approved by the department of environment to conduct aerial herbicide spraying on mainland Nova Scotia. The other two companies who hold approvals for aerial spraying of glyphosate-based products are J. D. Irving Ltd. and Wagner Forest NS Ltd.

Information provided in a release from the province, advised Health Canada’s Pesticide Management Regulatory Agency determines whether a product is safe for use and that Nova Scotia only approves pesticide spraying using chemicals that have been approved by the federal agency.

“The department of environment is allowing ARF to go ahead with spraying all six sites in the county as of Sept. 20, since the requirement has now been me,” she said. “Meanwhile, it was halfway through the spray season before the environment department instructed ARF to send copies of its contingency plan to all fire departments responsible for sites ARF is licensed to spray.”

Brandon Appleton, who is protesting at the Morganville site, indicated he’s camping out in Bear River because he’s not willing to let a helicopter come in and spray poison in his community.

“This is a place for families to grow, for gardens to thrive, this is my home, and I will put my body in the line of fire to protect it,” Appleton told The Reporter. “The entire community feels the same way. No. That is what we are saying. We won’t let this happen.”

Another like-minded individual, Andrée-Anne Bédard of Baxter’s Harbour suggested she “was very happy” the proposed spray next to her house was cancelled but she wonders how many other people who live closer than 500 metres to a spray site were not notified.

“It was not an easy or a transparent process to find the facts and then the department of environment was willing to make a deal with ARF to change their spray boundaries,” she said. “They should be fining companies that fail to follow their safety regulations, not making deals. In the end the landowner decided to hire people with saws instead of spraying. So there is an alternative. This aerial spraying should not be allowed.”

Bright, who is protesting the Hampton location, advocated nobody she’s met wants the spraying to go forward.

“Eighty people came to the meeting at our little community hall. People have moved to the North Mountain as a place where they can grow their own food and raise their children in a way that is healthy for them and for the planet,” she said. “Newcomers and long-time residents are coming together to fight this.”

In her past life, her work included designing and reviewing regulations, and she suggested the terms and conditions laid out in the department of environment’s approval notice are a mess.

“They are vague and inconsistent. I would have been fired if I had written regulations like that,” Bright said. “The department of environment’s response to criticism so far has been to say, in many more words, “but this is how we’ve always done it.” It’s not good enough.”

As for the motivation behind it, aerial herbicide spraying is done for forestry management, the province said, and for public safety along transportation routes.

All 10 provinces allow spraying of Health Canada-approved products; the two approved pesticides, Vision Max and Timberline Herbicide, are glyphosate-based products – the most widely used herbicide in Canada.