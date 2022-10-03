SACKVILLE, N.B.: It would take more than a hurricane to deny the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) of this highly touted game of top-10 U SPORTS football programs, as the X-Men defeated the Mount Allison Mounties by a score of 26-7 on Sept. 25.

StFX’s total offensive production of 434 yards made a real difference on the field as their defence were able to hold the Mounties to only 141 yards of total offense.

After a quick three-and-out for both sides, it seemed Mount Allison were poised to strike first before a strip sack of Mounties quarterback CJ Valenti turned the tables. Alex Fedchun recovered the fumble and took it deep into Mounties territory.

A strong defensive stand by the Mounties saw StFX send their kicker Ben Hadley out for an 18-yarder and put three points on the board.

The X-Men did not allow Mount Allison to generate much offense for the remainder of the first half, forcing the Mounties to take two team safeties which put them ahead 7-0 at the break.

StFX added to their lead as second year quarterback Silas Fagnan and first year standout receiver Zachary Houde found great rhythm and combined for two quick touchdowns.

Fagnan had a total of 306 passing and 40 rushing yards, completing 21-34 attempts, throwing two touchdowns and one interception, while Houde had 178 receiving yards on nine catches and two touchdowns.

Malcom Bussey, the reigning AUS Rookie of the Year, finished the day with 80 rushing yards on 15 attempts, averaging 5.3 yards per carry in the dominant win.

That staunch X-Men defense would continue to dominate much of the second half with Mount Allison conceding a third team safety, much to the dismay of the large home crowd. Hadley added another field goal for a commanding 26-0 lead for the visitors.

Defensive back Liam Wilde had six solo and four assisted tackles for a total of eight, while linebacker Dyton Blackett finished with seven solo tackles for the white and blue. The X-Men defense also finished the game with seven sacks for a total of 32 yards and eight tackles for loss totalling 38 yards.

Mount Allison’s lone score came courtesy of rookie running back Brandt Burzuk as he punched it in from one yard out.

Subway Player of the Game was X-Men receiver Zachary Houde.

StFX (4-0) headed into a bye weekend this past week and will now see action on Oct. 8 as they host Bishop’s in a 3 p.m. kickoff in Antigonish.