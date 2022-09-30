It’s fair to say that it’s unfair, considering school students and our aging population throughout Canada, when it comes to self-serve checkouts and self-serve gas bars.

These two self-serve establishments are endangering the much needed jobs of today’s world, affecting school students, and retirees looking to work in these missing positions as cashiers or as gas bar pumpers.

As of 2022, we know this way of no customer consideration is becoming more common. We also know this practice is happening and being seen more often as time passes by. The customer is always right policy could be next in line for change?

Let’s hope not. An issue over job losses is not the only factor, we have to put into consideration the disabled and our aging population dealing with sore hips, knees, arms, and backs on a daily basis. If a person at no given age lives alone and they may have health issues, self-serve establishments are not the answer.

For the establishments using self-serve checkouts and self-serve gas bars, I for one am not keen on this practice you have chosen for your loyal customers.

For any individuals in favour of self-serve checkouts and self-serve gas bars, keep on enjoying the self-serve service, it’s your choice.

Myself and maybe for other individuals out there, self-serve businesses will never be the choice I will accept, when it comes to shopping. Remember your customers are your future make or break cash flow.

Clarence Landry

Seaview