ANTIGONISH: In the single largest investment in the university’s 170-year history, StFX University will soon have a new Institute for Innovation of Health.

The Government of Nova Scotia announced $37.4 million in funding towards the project that will be recognized for impacting education, promotion, and prevention programs responsive to rural health care and service needs in Nova Scotian communities.

StFX President Andy Hakin indicated the institute will focus on health promotion, mental health, and solutions to the root causes to poor health, noting StFX is home to approximately 75 researchers who specialize in health research.

Hakin was joined by Premier Tim Houston, Michelle Thompson, Antigonish MLA and Minister of Health and Wellness, and Brian Wong, the Minister of Advanced Education, for the announcement in front of a standing room only crowd in Mulroney Hall.

The announcement at StFX comes after similar announcements at Cape Breton University (CBU) and Saint Mary’s University (SMU) last week, a commitment of $100 million in just three days.

On March 7, Houston announced $59 million to create a new medical school campus at CBU in Sydney, and on March 8, Wong announced $25 million to create more training options in healthcare data analysis and related areas at SMU in Halifax.

“We will spend what it takes to fix the health care system,” Houston, who’s party ran on the promise of fixing health care, told reporters following the announcement. “We can’t go through a health care crisis every 20 years, 25 years. So we’re looking to the long term and saying, “How do we make sure that we have a sustainable health-care system that is there for all Nova Scotians when they need it today, tomorrow and well into the future.”

The institute will also serve as the headquarters of the National Collaborating Centre for the Determinants for Health at StFX, one of six national centres of excellence funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada focused on the translation of knowledge to act on the social determinants of health.

As a nurse, Thompson knows first-hand the benefits that preventative medicine can have on the lives of patients so a greater focus is being put on the factors that lead to poor health and well-being, and how the health care system can support patients to reduce, prevent, or better manage medical concerns.

“When you’re a frontline health care provider, you do have good ideas, you see the practicalities of things that would really help, but the research is quite daunting, if you’re not a researcher, if you don’t have that experience, how do you take those ideas and measure them and find out if they’re impactful,” Thompson said. “To have this opportunity for front-line health care workers to come and meet with researchers in an incubator environment is very important and I also think it will help us translate research to practice more quickly.”

In creating the institute with an emphasis on health promotion and rural care, Dr. Britney Benoit, Rankin School of Nursing faculty and an affiliate scientist with Nova Scotia Health, advised StFX is committed to strengthening its interactions with health systems to meet health needs of Nova Scotians through education, research, and community-oriented efforts.

“Our primary attention will be on addressing the social determinants of health,” Benoit said during the announcement. “As well as improving health promotion and collaborative care initiatives in rural communities.”

The institute will become an incubator for developing, testing, and translating new approaches for health promotion and wellness to support the delivery of integrated and collaborative care in rural communities.

“As a registered nurse and clinician scientist, I view this as one of the most exciting objectives of the institute; the opportunity to bring together expertise in a wide variety of health disciplines across StFX, and work in direct partnership with health systems, to advance inter-disciplinary and collaborative health research and education,” Benoit said. “To meet the care needs of rural Nova Scotians, particularly those who have been traditionally underserved. In undertaking this effort, I firmly believe the Institute can make tangible impacts on health outcomes for Nova Scotians living in rural communities.”

Speaking on getting the project to fruition, which will be located where the former Lane Hall residence once stood, Hakin advised it’s a direct reaction to what the province needs.

“When we talk to our faculty members and students, they’re already so incredibly embedded in our community,” he said. “This is a natural progression going forward and we’re very excited about that.”

The total cost of the project will be $63.1 million, and the university’s president noted the remainder is already earmarked for the project for which construction would begin as soon as their designs have been finalized, which he anticipates an expected opening date in 2026.

“We will put our shoulders to the wheel to make a difference for residents of rural communities,” Hakin said. “This is about all of us moving forward. This is a proud moment for our institution.”