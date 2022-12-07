ANTIGONISH COUNTY: A resident who is planning litigation against the Municipality of the County of Antigonish in Nova Scotia Supreme Court with 26 others says their group believes the vote on consolidation shows absolute ignorance of the Municipal Government Act (MGA).

Tracadie resident, Anne-Marie Long suggested the municipality is attempting to circumvent the legislation.

“In that legislation that creates a municipality and gives it all its power, there are two processes to do an amalgamation under the legislation, and they’re pretty detailed,” Long told The Reporter in an interview Dec. 5. “So what they’re trying to do is totally circumvent that and not allow us a vote and instead ask the province to give them special legislation outside of their power, to accomplish something for which they have not got permission from the people.”

The second part of the group’s case, Long said, is the fact the municipality ruled two of the councillors as being in conflict of interest, which accounted for 20 per cent of the vote.

“We don’t believe they were actually in conflict, but because they didn’t vote, had they been able to, the council could not have passed the motion,” Long said. “It’s a second-last resort. The legal action is because we believe, that the supreme court will agree with us, that they are operating outside of their jurisdiction that’s given to them in the MGA.”

In the event legal actions= fails, Long said their next fight is to go directly to the province and all of the residents in Nova Scotia.

“Because if they can do this to us, where we are financially stable, any group of municipalities could force it,” Long said. “Without ever going to the people for a vote.”

While the group has a lawyer, their identity isn’t being made public yet, because as Long noted, he’s very busy.

“Just based on the amount of time, it’s taking me, I don’t know that he wants to spend that kind of time answering questions,” she said. “Which is fair. I think he deserves to be able to call the shots as whether he wants his name out there.”

Long fully believes they have a strong legal challenge.

“There’s no way I would go before the supreme court without having someone schooled in law. It’s just so undemocratic and unfair that we just said no,” she said. “They thought we were going to lie down and take this, and we’re not, we are going to challenge it. We don’t believe they can do that, and our lawyer agrees with us.”

According to a media release, the lawyer for the municipality accepted service of the notice under subsection 512(3) of the MGA.

“This notice indicates that an application will be filed in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia to reject the resolution made by the municipal council on Oct. 20, 2022,” Long said. “This motion was not authorized by the Municipal Government Act and was not otherwise within the authority of council; the resolution is illegal.”

On Nov. 28, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish was served with notice that an application will be filed on behalf of residents from each district in the county intending to quash the recent motion made by council requesting consolidation with the Town of Antigonish.

“The Municipality of the County of Antigonish received notice that an application will be filed on behalf of 27 residents of (the) County of Antigonish to quash county council’s decision to request the provincial government consolidate the county and town into one municipal unit through special legislation,” Warden Owen McCarron told The Reporter in a written response. “We haven’t seen the application. We are confident that county and town councils have made the right decision.”

Since the concept of consolidation was introduced, Long said there have been repeated attempts by residents to obtain information on the benefits and detriments of consolidation from the municipality, noting the requests have not been addressed and any meaningful sharing of information has been negligible.

“Without a democratic mandate on the issue of consolidation, many residents believe, and have expressed publicly, that their direct input on the issue is a right denied to them,” she said. “A voice expressed through the inherent democratic right to vote is the only principled way to make a community decision of this magnitude.”

For the last month, Long said there has been a petition going door-to-door, and she noted while there’s not quite 50 per cent of people opening their doors, of the one’s that do, 96 per cent have signed the petition to not allow the consolidation.

“They deserve all the flack they’re getting because they tried to ram this through during the worst of COVID, and they didn’t get away with it,” she said. “I really think they thought it would be a slam dunk, that people would not be observing all of this.”

With the support of Let Antigonish Decide, a community group consisting of residents in both the town and county united in their demand for a vote on consolidation, the group mounting the legal challenge is organizing public meetings in Heatherton on Dec. 12, in Lakevale on Dec. 14, and in Antigonish on Dec. 16.

The group’s effort, Long said, is relying on community donations through local supporters and an account for donations has been set up at the Bergengren East Coast Credit Union, but donations can be made at any East Coast Credit Union location.

“I believe there is enough people who are totally against the process, that we will get the funds we need,” she said, noting they don’t think having enough funds will be an issue. “I don’t know the exact dollar we have now, but I know we’re well on our way.”