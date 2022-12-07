ARICHAT: The Staff Sergeant of Richmond County District RCMP gave an update on policing in the municipality.

At the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Nov. 28 in Arichat, Sgt. Edward Nugent presented Richmond Municipal Council with statistics from Jan. 1 to Nov. 13.

Nugent said they had 2,368 police files opened this year, including traffic stops and calls from the public at detachments in Potlotek First Nation, St. Peter’s, and West Arichat.

“We had 75 files so far this year that resulted in criminal charges being laid,” he said. “We’ve had 12 assault charges laid; a couple of those were the more serious assaults with a weapon, and causing bodily harm, or aggravated assault, one assault on a police officer as well. We’ve had four sexual assault charges laid this year, unfortunately, or investigations that resulted in charges.”

Nugent said there were 13 impaired driving charges, and one charge of distributing intimate images.

“Probably our biggest one issue is failing to comply with court conditions; we’ve had a lot of charges on that, and that’s true in all the places I’ve worked in the past. We’ve had 13 files resulting in charges this year,” he said. “That’s bail usually, released by the police prior to court. Some of those are probation charges as well.”

So far this year, officers in the municipality have issued 387 traffic tickets, said Nugent, with 427 written warnings, 10 vehicle defect notices, and there were 115 check stops, with one driver charged.

In response to concerns expressed by council at the amount of littering and illegal dumping taking place, Nugent said there is less trash in Richmond County compared to other areas he served.

“If that’s something that the county would like us to focus on, obviously we have some spare time to be out doing some traffic enforcement, and stuff like that, so I sent an email to my folks outlining their powers,” he told council. “I don’t think they were all necessarily, or maybe any of them were, familiar with the fact that there’s a very strong provincial charge for littering. Everybody thought it was a bylaw thing, myself included, but it’s not here in Nova Scotia.”

Nugent told council the fine for littering is $467.50 under the Nova Scotia Environment Act.

“It’s just as easy for my people to do as issuing a speeding ticket; it’s right in the same system,” he said. “I’ve encouraged them to use that, when appropriate, and at least issue warnings. The problem for us, enforcement wise, is that people don’t usually throw the trash bag out the window when there’s a marked police car near them, or uniformed member, but maybe we want to talk about some communication to community members about calling us.”

When asked by Warden Amanda Mombourquette what people should do when they see someone litter, Nugent said they need to get the licence plate number.

“At least we can go issue a written warning to the registered owner,” he replied.

In response to a question from District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson about “large garbage littering,” Nugent said that is covered under section 2 of the Environment Act and carries a heavier penalty.

CAO Troy MacCulloch said Richmond County is currently “exploring options” to register their bylaws with the Department of Justice so they can be enforced.

In researching the topic, Nugent said police have opened two littering files since 2008 which resulted in no charges.

Based on a suggestion from District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson, Nugent said they can include information on littering on the municipal website.

On the subject of major event planning, the sergeant said he had discussions with the officer in charge of the Northeast Nova RCMP Zone. He suggested that, in the future, municipal officials could be in charge of obtaining information from event organizers, rather than RCMP officers.

“My boss was kind of expressing some concern about the level of involvement of the police officers,” he said. “We discussed maybe that the responsibility can be shared with the municipality, and I was thinking maybe the Emergency Services Coordinator might be the correct role?”

Nugent said they are currently at “full strength,” despite manpower shortages around the province, but that will be changing soon when one Richmond officer leaves.

The warden asked about capital improvements to make the detachments in St. Peter’s and West Arichat more accessible. Nugent said information from the municipality and residents might speed up that process.

“I keep hearing from the property management folks in Halifax that, ‘they’re not on their yet,’” he responded. “They were never designed for the purposes that they’re used for now. There’s fire safety issues, for example, I couldn’t get a locking door in our St. Peter’s detachment. We don’t have cell blocks in the county.”

Replying to a question from District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon about one central detachment in the municipality, Nugent said that idea that was in the planning stages, but didn’t proceed.

“I actually mentioned that when I first got here,” he responded. “I believe it was proposed at one point. I think there were stages of development on an idea for Louisdale.”