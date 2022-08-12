In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s.

The following excerpts are taken from the Richmond County Record of May 20, 1944:

“Petit de Grat: The canneries are now operating at full blast and likely to be busy as this is the best month for lobsters. At the Richmond Fisheries Cooperative cannery the foreman packer is John Fortune; Gilbert Boudreau is the engineer and sealer; weigher on the wharf, Sylvester Boudreau; Lobster crackers Freddie F. Boudreau and Francis F. Boudreau; weigher of canned meat, Miss Eliza May Boudreau; bookkeeper Miss Della David. At the Loggie Cannery the foreman packer is Harry Davidson; engineer and sealer Willie J. David; bookkeeper and weigher on wharf Hyacinthe W. Samson; lobster crackers Fred David and Henry A. Boudreau; weigher of canned meat Miss Loretta Boudreau. The canneries furnish employment to over 60 people.

“The operators of the four fishing traps have started to set them and we hope they will yield remunerative profit to the shareholders. The captains are: Walter Landry, Emilie Marchand, Alpha Landry and Harry E. Boudreau.

“Rocky Bay Notes: Miss Lorna Britten who is visiting her sister, Mrs. Chester Kehoe, spent the week-end in Arichat. She was accompanied by Mary Ellen Kehoe.

“The lobster season is finally open and the fishermen are kept busy. They [lobster] are quite plentiful and some of the fishermen have already shipped several crates to the American market.

“Seaview: Miss Blanche Martell, County Health Nurse, visited Seaview School on the 12th inst. and was highly pleased with the clean and healthful atmosphere imported to the school-room by the new coat of paint.

“There have been two new arrivals of late on the summit of Sporting Mountain, a son to Mr. and Mrs. Phonse Flynn (Alice MacDonald); and a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Hugh J. McPhail (Katherine McLeod). Congratulations.

“Canso, Arichat-Mulgrave Steamboat Service

W.N. MacDonald manager of the Margaree Steamship Company, Sydney was a business visitor to town on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Mr. Bawdwin of the Department of Transport, Ottawa, who was investigating the proposed change in the steamboat service between Canso, Arichat-Mulgrave. It has been suggested by the Canso Board of Trade, that the S.S. Surf be placed exclusively on the Canso-Mulgrave run and that Arichat be served by a separate boat service. It appears that the fish dealers in Canso are desirous of this change so that they may transport their fish direct to Mulgrave instead of calling at Arichat.

“Are we the citizens of Isle Madame going to lay down and allow the Board of Trade of Canso to dictate to the Department of Transport at Ottawa what kind of service is suited for Arichat? The Surf is known as a passenger and mail boat and not a fish smack and if any changes are to be made at this time a separate boat should be placed on the Canso run during the fishing season to carry fish to Mulgrave and also to transport fish from here when the occasion arises.”