ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council will discuss funding for the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre at budget time.

Before approval was granted, Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand reviewed funding options provided to council by Chief Financial Officer Jason Martell.

“To evaluate the financials on a monthly basis would be the logical way to do it, if in fact, they want to do it based on a deficit, and provide them with that through a motion of council for the prior month’s evaluation. The realization there, of course, is that would be a lot of work on a monthly basis. There is another option that we could evaluate them during the budget process and provide them with funding as we do with other health care organizations as a flat amount that we choose during our negotiations during budget.”

Marchand said the municipality does not know how much to provide the clinic on a monthly basis.

“We’re in March, so our current budget is to the end March, and then we could follow in with the budgeted amount of the 2022-2023 through budget deliberations,” he told council.

Noting that the clinic could qualify Type 4 grants, Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson wondered by the group didn’t apply under that funding stream.

“The grants tended to avoid any operational support and we’re primarily funding project-related work. That’s probably why we didn’t push it in that direction,” Mombourquette responded. “Even outside the grant structure, we typically don’t fund operational funding. This is an unusual situation for sure.”

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said the group overseeing the clinic is restricted in how they can fundraise.

“I know they’ve looked into other funding options, even lottery licences for fundraising. There’s a lot of things that are restricted for special projects, but can’t go to day to day operations. This is part of the problem they’re finding themselves in,” stated Sampson. “There are some ways they could raise money, let’s say for a specific project but that doesn’t help the day to day operations.”

Sampson suggested, and council agreed, to refer the request to budget deliberations.

“It would give us a better time to evaluate and how we go forward,” he noted. “We do provide funding to several other medical facilities, not necessarily just from within the county and maybe we can look at this as well, and decide where we want to target our funding.”

During the regular monthly meeting last March, councillors voted unanimously to approve $3,000 for the facility to address day-to-day costs.

The matter first arose when council reviewed correspondence from the health centre at the March 8 committee of the whole session.

At the time, the District 5 Councillor said the loss of a physician working out of the clinic created a financial shortfall. And not just a clinic, he said that 80 to 90 per cent of health centre’s funds are related to grants, and is not money they can access.

Mombourquette noted last March that the centre reaches up to about 1,700 people, and has administered 30 grants and six projects, adding up to $1.1 million in financial investments over the past four years.

Board chair Juanita Mombourquette said last year that the clinic was dealing with the loss of $36,000 per year in revenue.