Volunteers needed for income tax assistance program

STRAIT AREA: Nothing is certain except death and taxes.

United States founding father Benjamin Franklin wrote those words in a 1789 letter, a passage that has withstood the test of time, in some, way, shape or form; often referenced or uttered at this time of year, more than 234 after he penned them.

Filling out an annual tax return, whether one owes money or is due to receive a rebate, is something few look forward to; and, for many Canadians facing financial challenges, the cost of completing the task can be prohibitive.

Since 1971, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), to help eliminate cost as a hurdle to filing each year, established the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP), which offers free tax assistance to ratepayers with modest to no income, along with a “simple” tax situation. For more than half a century, CRA has offered the service with assistance from community organizations, including several from across the Strait region.

Natasha Brewer, CVITP team leader and Atlantic outreach officer for CRA, describes the program, and the lives it has touched, as “absolutely amazing.”

She adds, “I have seen the benefit of that generosity first hand.”

Brewer says that CVITP’s “key role” is to deliver the appropriate services to those who need them.

To help reach that goal, she agrees the contribution of volunteers is invaluable.

“We have identified an immediate requirement for organizations and volunteers to help those in need access important benefits and credits,” Brewer explains.

Traditionally, in the Strait region, there are CVITP offices in Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury, Inverness and Mabou.

Brewer says there are “various ways” people can pitch in, noting the need for greeters, interpreters and preparers.

“You don’t need to be an expert,” she explains of the preparer role, adding that CRA provides training, software and so forth.

Noting the goal is to provide clients with “service in the language of their choice,” Brewer says when it comes to the Strait region, there is always a need for French-speaking volunteers; one that continues to increase.

As for eligibility, Brewer reiterates that clients must have “no-to-modest income.”

She stresses that, even if someone has zero income, they should complete a tax return. If they do not file, they are not eligible for federal monies, such as the Canada Child Benefit, GST/HST credit and the Canada Dental Benefit.

“There can be a wide variety,” Brewer says, when asked who accesses the CVITP; everyone from students and seniors to new Canadians and those with physical and mental health challenges.

She adds, “We are there for everyone.”

Noting she has been with CVITP since 2015, Brewer says the way in which the program touches peoples’ lives “blows my mind.”

She adds volunteers go “above and beyond” to help clients, noting completing tax returns can be “daunting and overwhelming” for many people.

“There are times when everyone needs a little helping hand.”

For more information, whether someone is a potential client or volunteer, call Nova Scotia CRA at 1-855-516-4405.

Volunteers can access help online at: Canada.ca/taxes/volunteer, and clients can go to: Canada.ca/taxes/help

Callers and visitors can find out where CVITP offices are located.

Brewer notes that CVITP services are available in-person and virtually.