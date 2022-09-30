Schools of Richmond County

The history of education, schools, teachers, etc. is, to a great extent, the story of the one-room school house.

At one point in the past, there were at least 25 schools in the county; most of these consisted of one room. Ironically, the vast majority of teachers were not much older than some of the students they taught. There were no teacher-training programs available, so upon matriculating from Grade 10 or 11, a young woman or man was considered qualified to begin teaching.

Ida (LeLacheur) Mauger was born in Cap La Ronde on Oct. 25, 1898. Her life spanned three centuries and is an enlightening peek into the early 20th century through the eyes of someone who lived it. In 1995, an interview with Mauger recorded by Dr. Allan Kipp of Port Royal appeared in Cape Breton’s Magazine.

When she was only 15, Ida LeLacheur matriculated Grade 11 (although her instructor had only Grade 10) but was too young to teach. Consequently, she had to apply for a permit from the Department of Education. Her first teaching assignment was at St. Esprit across St. Peter’s Bay from her home. Her father transported her there by boat, a treacherous crossing beset by swordfish coming uncomfortably close to the small boat.

Ida spent only one year there, returning to teach at home for a year, and then marrying her childhood beau, Lennox Mauger, who lived on the neighbouring farm.

From earliest times there was a perceived need for education and this was provided by teachers in their homes. Later, itinerant masters would visit a community for a few months living in and instructing from a local residence. Their remuneration was 50 cents per pupil, if and when parents could afford it.

Not all youngsters found it easy to pursue their education. Distance from school was a factor, especially when the weather was inclement. Nonetheless the early 1800s saw a surge in the construction of one-room schools and this continued into the mid-century. Attempts were made to keep these schools no more than four miles apart so that youngsters would not be required to walk more than two miles one way.

In “Peer into the Past,” Stephanie Campbell outlines educational situations in other small communities in the county in the early 1800s.

One of the earliest settlers at Loch Lomond, a man called Rory Bethune, is said to have been holding school in his house by 1828. As early as 1832, Daniel Anderson was teaching at St. Esprit. The Scottish settlers at Grand Anse established the Brae School in 1832. Grand River had a school by 1836 and later schools were built at Grand River Falls and Lewis Cove. In Red Islands there was a school by 1845 being taught by Mr. Peter Campbell.

By the end of the century the region had been divided into the school sections of Irish Cove, Johnstown, Hay Cove, McNabb’s Cove, and Little Lake. A school was also established in Soldier’s Cove in 1845. In 1939 Johnstown Academy was established to serve the district.