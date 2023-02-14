STRAIT AREA: Events continue to happen at elementary, secondary, and post-secondary institutions throughout the Strait area as StFX University and the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) celebrate African Heritage Month.

In Antigonish, there was a Black Cabaret at the Bauer Theatre on Feb. 4, pop-up events at the People’s Place Library on Feb. 6, and at the Bloomfield Centre on Feb. 10, there will be a library film showing of Freedom Swell on Feb. 15, Sodexo will host an African Heritage Month dinner on Feb. 16 at StFX, and there will be a paint night on Feb. 22.

A highlight event will take place on Feb. 27 at StFX, as Black X-Cellence StFX Alumni Lifting Others will host a panel discussion by former StFX X-men football players Kwame Osei and Henoc Muamba, with a panel of four former Black StFX students, Gil Green, Tito Daodu, Dan Lumsden, and Tara Reddick.

Within the SRCE, Deanna Gillis, coordinator of communications, told The Reporter in a written response that African Heritage Month is a time to learn about, celebrate and share the culture, history and achievements of people of African descent from all over the world.

She explained the SRCE has designated the week of Feb. 13 to 17, as African Heritage Month Reading Week, and during this week, community elders, parents, guardians and regional staff will be invited to read with students.

“Throughout the school year, and especially in February to mark African Heritage Month, teachers incorporate a variety of age-appropriate educational lessons in their classroom instruction that focus on the history, culture and achievements of people of African descent,” Gillis said. “In addition, teachers will use specific African Heritage Month resources provided by Kathy Rhodes, our Coordinator of African Canadian Education Services, in a variety of age-appropriate educational activities to support student learning as they listen to one another’s views; learn about our shared history; share and celebrate cultures; and discuss ways to act to make our communities a better place for all.”

These learning opportunities, she suggested, will include activities focusing on diversity, inclusion and equity to highlight the connection of the past to today, and how this information shapes and enhances our understanding.

Additionally, a large number of culturally responsive texts for Grade Primary to Grade 6 classrooms have been provided to schools to support teaching and learning, noting one of the SRCE’s goals is for young readers to see themselves reflected in classroom materials.

Another resource the SRCE is particularly proud about is the Afrikan Canadian Heritage and Friendship Centre (ACHFC) located in Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy.

“The goal of the Afrikan Canadian Heritage and Friendship Centre is to promote and enhance the cultural values and traditions of the African Canadian community,” Gillis said. “The centre’s focus on local African Nova Scotian history is an invaluable resource for students as they learn about our shared history, acceptance, diversity and share and celebrate cultures.”

The centre provides Afrcocentric education that aligns with and enhances the programming and course outcomes and resources for Grades Primary to Grade 6 students, she said, and additionally, provides Afrocentric lessons and resources to other schools throughout the SRCE and partners with the local and provincial African Nova Scotian community.

Celebrations will also include African drumming, dancing and displays throughout their schools.

“These initiatives also align well with the SRCE System Improvement Plan goal to foster student well-being through the creation of safe, positive, inclusive and culturally responsive learning and work environments,” Gillis said. “African Heritage Month provides an important opportunity for all of us involved in the education system to join in the celebration and promotion of the culture, legacy, achievements, and contributions of people of African descent in Nova Scotia, past and present.”