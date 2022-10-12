The McGuire’s set to play first ever Cape Breton show

PORT HAWKESBURY: The McGuire’s will take the stage at the Evergreen Seniors Club in Port Hawkesbury on Friday Oct. 15.

Southern country gospel music artists Todd and Penny McGuire from New Brunswick have been singing together for 23 years, but their upcoming show in Port Hawkesbury will be the first time the duo has ever taken a stage in Cape Breton.

The McGuire’s are currently on a cross province tour and Port Hawkesbury will be the first Cape Breton stop for the group, where they will continue to play two shows in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

“This is a really cool opportunity being presented to us and to be able to come down and do our concerts in Port Hawkesbury, North Sydney and the Cape Breton area,” Todd McGuire said. “Then we leave there and we’re back in New Brunswick, and then we’re booked in Ontario too.”

Lately the duo is busier than ever, recording and touring since Todd recovered from his battle with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare disease he was diagnosed with in 2018. It began while on tour in the United States and he began feeling numbness in his legs. He first thought maybe he hurt himself. After a couple visits to the doctor, they still couldn’t diagnose Todd, but kept him hospitalized because of his worsening condition.

“They said you can’t go home because you can’t walk,” Todd said. “The doctors came in and ordered some tests and they wanted to see if I could take any steps. I stood up and fell down into the walker and just by chance my neurologist was at the door.”

The doctors diagnosed Todd and they began aggressive treatments, eventually sending him back home to New Brunswick to complete them. It was in his home province where he was offered rehabilitation for how badly the disease took its toll on his body.

“I learned how to walk and talk, string my guitar and play my guitar. All of the things I used to do with ease; I had to learn how to do them all over again. So that lasted for eight months and I was released,” Todd said.

The whole ordeal lasted 492 days and Todd says he has a renewed purpose after going through what he did. Since then, the duo has recorded two albums.

“It has kind of given me a sense that I got a second chance at life and getting out there and getting our music out there,” he said.

Penny, who is originally from Truro, says when people hear Todd’s story at the show, often they will come up to talk to the musicians, to tell them how inspired they were.

“When people come, they can definitely expect to feel at home and expect to be welcomed and encouraged,” Penny said. “What we give back to people is definitely love, encouragement and people definitely leave better than when they come to show.”