OTTAWA: Although a publicly funded airport proposed for the Inverness area was rejected by the federal government, stakeholders were invited to submit a revised application.

On July 25, the Minister of Rural Economic Development, Bernadette Jordan confirmed that the federal government was backing away from the project.

“The minister of Rural Economic Development has cancelled the review of the Cape Breton Island Airport proposal,” the statement reads. “Projects submitted under the investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream [RNIS], must improve the quality of life in those communities by responding to rural and northern specific needs. There is not enough information at this time to demonstrate how this project will respond to Cape Breton’s needs.”

However, Jordan’s letter urges the provincial government, municipalities and project partners to submit a revised proposal.

“The project will not receive approval until such time the proponent can submit a revised proposal which would clearly demonstrate how the proposed airport would improve the quality of life for residents in those communities,” the statement reads. “We encourage the province and project partners to work together with municipalities and other interested parties on a revised proposal that clearly fits the RNIS project criteria.”

Upon hearing of the news, Cabot Golf managing partner Ben Cowan-Dewar struck a defiant tone.

“Our story is far from over,” Cowan-Dewar said in a statement. “This summer, like all the ones before it, has seen people from around the world visit western Cape Breton. We look forward to many more years, and a great deal of growth to come. We will continue to partner with entrepreneurs, businesses and community members to look at opportunities to grow Cape Breton Island.”

Cowan-Dewar said he has believed in western Cape Breton since arriving 15 years ago and still believes in the region’s potential.

“There is an incredible sense of momentum around this special place, and I know that residents of these communities have benefitted from that success,” he said. “We are confident in what Inverness and Cape Breton offers the world, and that there is more we can do to bring people here to experience the culture and people. We are focused on ways to unlock its potential and help us continue to build for the future.”

Cabot Golf remains focused on projects and opportunities that will improve the quality of life for residents, Cowan-Dewar added.

“Whether it’s the value of a job or the joy of raising your family at home, we see hundreds of people benefitting from what’s happening here – and that’s so much more than just Cabot,” the CEO pointed out. “It’s new breweries, restaurants, and accommodations, all on the doorstep of a vibrant tourism cluster. We know there’s more success to come.”

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation said news that Jordan officially rejected the proposed $18 million for a luxury golf course airport in Cape Breton was a “victory for taxpayers.”

“Minister Jordan deserves praise for recognizing that this luxury golf course airport is clearly not a good use of precious tax dollars,” said CTF Atlantic director Paige MacPherson. “Taxpayers made their voices heard loud and clear on this issue and stopping this waste before it happened is a real hole-in-one.”

The CTF collected more than 15,000 signatures on its petition opposing funding for the airport.

The proposed airport would have been located one hour away from the Allan J. MacEachen Port Hawkesbury Airport and two hours from the airport in Sydney.

“The wealthy golf course owners were wrong to demand tax dollars, particularly coming from a fund that would otherwise go toward road repairs or food security in rural communities and First Nations,” said MacPherson. “We’re thankful that Minister Jordan recognizes that lining the pockets of wealthy golf course owners isn’t what federal infrastructure dollars should be used for.

“This sets a powerful precedent and shows that when taxpayers really take a stand, politicians listen.”